Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to report $74.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.96 million and the highest is $80.97 million. International Seaways reported sales of $60.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $340.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.61 million to $358.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $424.04 million, with estimates ranging from $398.42 million to $451.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.97 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 13.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.03. 6,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $465.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.20. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Seaways by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in International Seaways by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 134,282 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in International Seaways by 89.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.