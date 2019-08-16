Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post $0.49 EPS

Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wellington Shields raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $840,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden purchased 2,720 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.31 per share, for a total transaction of $150,443.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,179.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,720 shares of company stock worth $1,223,243. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,969,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,515,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $64,278,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,650.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,601,000 after purchasing an additional 918,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,307.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 886,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 823,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 745.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 841,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,475,000 after purchasing an additional 742,064 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,837. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

