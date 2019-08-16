Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger Sells 3,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $60,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $202,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $207,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $204,100.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $200,100.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 4,566 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $91,639.62.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $204,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 300 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $6,048.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.37. 344,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.14. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,747,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after buying an additional 1,421,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Yext by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after buying an additional 658,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,743,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

