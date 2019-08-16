Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $20.26 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. 1,104,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,282,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,899 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered Micron Technology to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

