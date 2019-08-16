XRP (XRP) Price Tops $0.26

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. XRP has a market cap of $11.28 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002544 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Kuna and BtcTurk. Over the last week, XRP has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00267900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.01301734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00095162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000440 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,376,954 coins and its circulating supply is 42,890,708,341 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

