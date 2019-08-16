Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Holdings Increased by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 225.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 168.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $103,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,977.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Vanderslice sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,386 shares of company stock worth $2,331,612. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.