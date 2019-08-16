XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Trading Up 5%

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) was up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.15, approximately 112,345 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 166,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XBIT. BidaskClub raised shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $334.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

In other news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes purchased 1,200,000 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,110,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,159,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

