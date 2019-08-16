Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Buys 20,000 Shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Stock

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 20,000 shares of Jason Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ JASN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 554,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,050. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Jason Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Jason Industries by 72.9% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 430,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 181,378 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jason Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 590,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jason Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jason Industries by 20.7% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jason Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

JASN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

