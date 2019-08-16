WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSFS. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.42. 8,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,308,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,556,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,867,000 after acquiring an additional 171,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,497,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 105.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,906,000 after acquiring an additional 695,791 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.