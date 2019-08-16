Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.00. The company had a trading volume of 71,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.75. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $194.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

