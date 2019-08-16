Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.09.

Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.64. The stock had a trading volume of 478,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,195. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $118.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

