Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 928 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,511,000 after acquiring an additional 724,378 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5,502.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,948,000 after acquiring an additional 588,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,354,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,508,000 after acquiring an additional 464,779 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 104,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,390. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

