Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,177.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,157.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,158.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.