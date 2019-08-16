Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barrington Research set a $110.00 price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wood & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $383,561.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $964,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

