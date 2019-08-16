WIZBL Price Reaches $0.0012 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. During the last seven days, WIZBL has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. WIZBL has a market cap of $182,187.00 and approximately $865.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00271890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.01345975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00095823 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About WIZBL

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

