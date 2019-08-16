WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Trading Up 1.1%

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $23.07, approximately 98 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 90.29% of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

