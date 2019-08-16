Windsor Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 197.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. 9,413,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,527,384. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.