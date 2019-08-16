Windsor Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 766,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,929,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.79. 1,267,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,699. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $121.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

