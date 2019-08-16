Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of BMV:USRT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.87. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $833.00 and a 52-week high of $972.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83.

