Windsor Capital Management LLC Buys 394 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,173.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Murphy sold 84,400 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $4,219,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,412.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,761 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,125 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,092,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,256,741. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $228.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

