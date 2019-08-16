Willingdon Wealth Management Acquires 1,080 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 109,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $381,117,000 after purchasing an additional 62,485 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 596,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $124,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.72.

HD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,569. The stock has a market cap of $229.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

