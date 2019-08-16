WeTrust (TRST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One WeTrust token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $252.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00267179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.01307445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022553 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00094772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000443 BTC.

WeTrust was first traded on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, DDEX, HitBTC, Liqui and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

