Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $497,162,000 after buying an additional 792,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $280,985,000 after buying an additional 601,465 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,986,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 564,452 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after buying an additional 481,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,063,000 after buying an additional 418,451 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.08. 29,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.00 and its 200-day moving average is $173.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.68 and a 1-year high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

