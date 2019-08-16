Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 4,897 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Total System Services by 119.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Total System Services during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Total System Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Total System Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Total System Services stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $127.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,677. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average of $110.01. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on shares of Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

