Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 190,375 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of HP by 101.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,621 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 1,557.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 378.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.24.

In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 208,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,639. HP Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.