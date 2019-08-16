Westpac Banking Corp Invests $6.38 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,242,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $2,463,007.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.09, for a total transaction of $4,051,012.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,238 shares of company stock worth $27,696,879. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.37. 85,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $170.26 and a 12-month high of $371.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

