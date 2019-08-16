Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 578,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 126,124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 149,451 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.02. 2,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $80.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,120 shares in the company, valued at $633,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

