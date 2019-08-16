Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Paramount Group worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.21. 8,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $16.05.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $188.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.21 million. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.77%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

