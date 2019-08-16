Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAB. Wellington Shields cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $84.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 254,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $115.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $193,530.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,627.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.26 per share, with a total value of $652,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 668,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,620,958.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,650. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.