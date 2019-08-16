Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Up 4.2%

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74, 89,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 85,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $2,100,000.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

