WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Purchases $236,320.00 in Stock

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Stephen J. Callen bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. 195,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,994. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. WesBanco Inc has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $51.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,101,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,659,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,301.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 238,350 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,817,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after buying an additional 182,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 60.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 292,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 110,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

