Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $33,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 674.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.84.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.40. 27,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,338. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

