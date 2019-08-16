Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

WB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weibo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $45.54 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Weibo in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weibo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.46.

Weibo stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. 468,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. Weibo has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $399.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

