Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CVB Financial by 142.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 34.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $101,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,436.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. FIG Partners lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

