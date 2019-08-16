Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,119 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 500,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.19 per share, with a total value of $20,595,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

