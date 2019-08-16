Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 99.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $112,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FULT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,934. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $221.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

