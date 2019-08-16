Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,329 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,195,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.37. The stock had a trading volume of 62,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,793. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.72. The company has a market cap of $233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

