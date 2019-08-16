Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 9,721.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory H. Trepp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HBB traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $148.43 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

