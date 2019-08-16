Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,830 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,003. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.