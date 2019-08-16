Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,830 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,003. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57.

