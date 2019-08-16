Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $605,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $44.19. 77,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,705. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $48.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.