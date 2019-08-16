Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $521,000 Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wix.Com by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 679,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,519,000 after buying an additional 44,927 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.Com by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wix.Com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Wix.Com by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.93. The stock had a trading volume of 68,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,724. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.11 and a beta of 1.48. Wix.Com Ltd has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.88.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

