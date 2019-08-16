Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 874 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 91,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,105. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $49.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

