Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Boston Partners increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,200,000 after buying an additional 2,669,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,356,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,658,000 after buying an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,331,000 after buying an additional 798,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,961,000 after buying an additional 850,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $54,873.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,311. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.