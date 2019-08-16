Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,834 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,673,000 after purchasing an additional 517,926 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,250,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,842,000 after acquiring an additional 97,909 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,566,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.85. 18,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

