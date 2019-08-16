Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,749 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 881.8% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,293 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $162,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,594,002 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $133,461,000 after purchasing an additional 421,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,577 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $98,763,000 after purchasing an additional 317,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 293.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 345,910 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 258,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 66,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.