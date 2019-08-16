Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,193,000 after acquiring an additional 75,617 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 43,801 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.73.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $235.51 and a 1-year high of $313.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.71 and its 200-day moving average is $289.89.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

