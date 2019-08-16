Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $792,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

SPY traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.45. 4,429,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,810,133. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.71.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

