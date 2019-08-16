Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 69.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 16.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 38.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 14.7% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,945,435.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $660,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,521,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,033,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,465. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.67. 26,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $82.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.