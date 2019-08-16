Waves Community Token Price Hits $0.21 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $2.11 million and $10,460.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00268110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.01307548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

