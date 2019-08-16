Watch Point Trust Co Buys 4,822 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Watch Point Trust Co grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.1% of Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.63. The company had a trading volume of 137,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,371. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

